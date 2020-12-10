AVN 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.27%)
EFERT 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.5%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HBL 133.69 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.08%)
HUBC 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-4.94%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.26%)
KAPCO 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.27%)
MLCF 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
OGDC 101.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
PAEL 35.96 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.67%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.26%)
PIOC 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 200.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
STPL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
TRG 78.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.13%)
UNITY 28.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.17%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,427 Increased By ▲ 19.78 (0.45%)
BR30 22,295 Increased By ▲ 19.56 (0.09%)
KSE100 42,407 Increased By ▲ 202.96 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,723 Increased By ▲ 31.6 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may test resistance at $5.89-3/4

  • This pattern suggests a target of $5.94-1/4. It indeed has a more bullish indication that the downtrend from the Oct. 21 high of $6.37-3/4 has reversed.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test a resistance at $5.89-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.94-1/4 to $6.00-3/4 range.

The resistance is provided by the 86.4% projection level of a downtrend from $6.28-3/4. Wheat failed twice to break a support at $5.66-1/2. The failures resulted in the formation of a double-bottom.

This pattern suggests a target of $5.94-1/4. It indeed has a more bullish indication that the downtrend from the Oct. 21 high of $6.37-3/4 has reversed.

Support is at $5.84, a break below which could cause a fall into $5.73 to $5.80-1/2 range. On the daily chart, wheat has broken a resistance at $5.80-1/2. It is expected to rise to $6.02-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT wheat US corn and soybean

CBOT wheat may test resistance at $5.89-3/4

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

India's 15-year-old disinformation operation against Pakistan exposed

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters