AVN 77.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.55%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.5%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.54 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.96%)
HUBC 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-4.94%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.22%)
KAPCO 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.27%)
MLCF 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.79%)
OGDC 101.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
PAEL 36.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PIBTL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.42%)
PIOC 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
STPL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.27%)
UNITY 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.02%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.49 (0.46%)
BR30 22,295 Increased By ▲ 19.56 (0.09%)
KSE100 42,408 Increased By ▲ 203.67 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,724 Increased By ▲ 32.84 (0.19%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

  • It also faulted Aljabri for not pursuing the case in Canada or Saudi Arabia.
AFP 10 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has asked a US federal court to throw out a lawsuit which accused him of trying to have an ex-intelligence official assassinated.

Prince Mohammed's lawyer told the federal court in Washington that Saad Aljabri's suit filed in August did not provide evidence of the "hit squad" that he alleged the prince sent to kill him.

The filing Monday also said that, as designated heir to the Saudi throne, Prince Mohammed was protected by laws of sovereign immunity.

"This court lacks personal jurisdiction over the Crown Prince," it said.

"The complaint alleges an attempt to kill Aljabri in Canada, directed from Saudi Arabia. None of the scant allegations pertaining to the United States establishes the contacts between the Crown Prince, the United States, and Aljabri's legal claims."

Aljabri said Prince Mohammed sent a "hit squad" to Canada, where he lives in exile, to kill and dismember him in 2018, in the same way that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Istanbul in October that year.

The murder sparked an international outcry and tarnished the reputation of the oil-rich kingdom and the crown prince.

Aljabri said that Prince Mohammed wants him dead because he is close to rival prince and former Saudi security chief Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, and because he has intimate information on Prince Mohammed that would sour the close relationship between Washington and Riyadh.

Aljabri alleged that the prince's personal Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Abdulaziz Foundation, was used to plan and recruit participants, dubbed the Tiger Squad, inside the United States.

But the plot was allegedly detected and disrupted by Canadian police before they could act.

In four parallel filings earlier this week, the foundation and 11 Saudis named in the lawsuit likewise sought dismissal, citing the lack of evidence and jurisdiction.

Aljabri filed the case as a claim of attempted extrajudicial killing under the Torture Victim Protection Act, and asked for unspecified personal damages for "severe emotional distress," anxiety and hypertension, and other ailments, and punitive damages as well.

But the motions for dismissal rejected that.

"Aljabri is alive and, according to the complaint itself, has never been so much as touched. By its plain terms, the TVPA does not reach an attempt at an extrajudicial killing," it said.

It also faulted Aljabri for not pursuing the case in Canada or Saudi Arabia.

The prince's filing meanwhile accused Aljabri and his family of taking part in the misappropriation and theft of $11 billion meant for counterterrorism operations when Aljabri was a senior official at the Saudi Interior Ministry in 2001-2015.

"The flaws in this complaint are so apparent and run so deep that it can only be regarded as an attempt to divert attention from plaintiff's massive theft," it said.

"Plaintiff can say whatever he wants to the newspapers. But this case does not belong in federal court."

Canada Saudi Arabia Washington Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Mohammed bin Nayef Tiger Squad

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

India's 15-year-old disinformation operation against Pakistan exposed

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters