Sindh CM's adviser Aijaz Shah Shirazi passes away from coronavirus

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Shirazi has passed away after battling coronavirus.

Aijaz , head of Thatta’s Shirazi group, was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, where he breathed his last, ARY reported. Aijaz was elected as an MPA five consecutive times and has served as a provincial minister and adviser multiple times as well.

His sons, Ayaz Shah Shirazi and Riaz Shah Shirazi are MNA and MPA respectively. Sindh CM has expressed his condolences over his demise and said that Shirazi was a great man.

Last month, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Madad Ali Khan died after he suffered post-coronavirus complications and his arteries ruptured leading to fatal complications.

In October, Rashid Rabbani, special assistant to the Murad and senior leader of PPP died after an illness following post-coronavirus complications after recovering from the virus.

Meanwhile, 3,138 new coronavirus cases and 56 deaths were reported across the country in the past 24 hours.