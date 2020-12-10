Pakistan reports 56 deaths, over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

Pakistan on Thursday recorded 56 death and 3,138 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours.

As many as 56 people succumbed to the deadly disease, taking the death toll to 8,603 while about 2,030 patients recovered from the virus during the period. 2,575 patients are in critical condition including 77 more declared critical.

The total number of active cases is 46,376 the country while the positivity rate was recorded up to 7.8 percent.

With fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 429,280, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

A total of 40,202 tests were conducted across the country during the aforementioned period. Overall 374,301 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 5,906,146 samples have been tested thus far.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities, Prime Minister Imran Khan convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

Important decisions, including imposing smart lockdowns are expected during the meeting.