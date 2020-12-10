AVN 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.27%)
EFERT 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.5%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HBL 133.69 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.08%)
HUBC 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-4.94%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.26%)
KAPCO 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.27%)
MLCF 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
OGDC 101.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
PAEL 35.96 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.67%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.26%)
PIOC 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 200.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
STPL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
TRG 78.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.13%)
UNITY 28.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.17%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,427 Increased By ▲ 19.78 (0.45%)
BR30 22,295 Increased By ▲ 19.56 (0.09%)
KSE100 42,407 Increased By ▲ 202.96 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,723 Increased By ▲ 31.6 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 56 deaths, over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

  • Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities, Prime Minister Imran Khan convened a meeting of the NCC today to review the coronavirus situation in the country.
  • A total of 40,202 tests were conducted across the country during past 24 hours.
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Dec 2020

Pakistan on Thursday recorded 56 death and 3,138 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours.

As many as 56 people succumbed to the deadly disease, taking the death toll to 8,603 while about 2,030 patients recovered from the virus during the period. 2,575 patients are in critical condition including 77 more declared critical.

The total number of active cases is 46,376 the country while the positivity rate was recorded up to 7.8 percent.

With fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 429,280, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

A total of 40,202 tests were conducted across the country during the aforementioned period. Overall 374,301 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 5,906,146 samples have been tested thus far.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities, Prime Minister Imran Khan convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

Important decisions, including imposing smart lockdowns are expected during the meeting.

Pakistan Karachi COVID19 coronavius

Pakistan reports 56 deaths, over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

India's 15-year-old disinformation operation against Pakistan exposed

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters