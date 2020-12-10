AVN 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.75%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.08%)
DGKC 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
EFERT 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.04%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
HBL 133.60 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.19 (-4.98%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.02%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 101.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 35.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
PIOC 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PSO 199.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
STPL 19.86 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.86%)
TRG 78.41 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (4.55%)
UNITY 28.47 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.32%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,427 Increased By ▲ 19.88 (0.45%)
BR30 22,302 Increased By ▲ 26.31 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,421 Increased By ▲ 217.18 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 38.85 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zidane hails 'spectacular' Madrid display against Gladbach

  • "We don't just play well under pressure, we have played well in other games too but it's true that this team has this ability to come into their own when the going gets tough," Zidane said.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his side had produced their best performance of a stop-start campaign after they strolled to a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach to qualify for the Champions League knockout phase on Wednesday.

"We played a spectacular game from the first minute to the last," Zidane told reporters.

"We interpreted the game very well, I think it was the most complete performance of the season."

Madrid's future in Europe's top competition was on the line going into the game but the 13-times European champions showed their class and experience, easily beating the Germans thanks to two first-half headers from Karim Benzema.

Zidane's side had begun the evening third in Group B but finished top to ensure they will be seeded in next Monday's draw for the last 16.

Gladbach came second to progress to the knockouts as well.

The French coach praised his side's capacity to perform when backed into a corner, also emphasising the importance of winning the group and avoiding the best sides left in the competition in the next round.

"We don't just play well under pressure, we have played well in other games too but it's true that this team has this ability to come into their own when the going gets tough," Zidane said.

"I've been a player and it's impossible to play like this all the time. We try to but sometimes it doesn't come off. I'm very happy for the players, because they are the most important members of this squad."

He added: "It was fundamental that we finished first, it's the first time that has happened since I've been coach."

Zinedine Zidane Karim Benzema

Zidane hails 'spectacular' Madrid display against Gladbach

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

India's 15-year-old disinformation operation against Pakistan exposed

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters