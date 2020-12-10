Brent oil may retest support at $48.42

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $48.42, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $47.94 per barrel.

The rise from Tuesday's low of $48.09 adopted a typical corrective wave mode, which signals an incomplete correction from the Dec. 4 high of $49.92.

The correction is driven by a wave c, which is capable of travelling into $47.49-$47.94 range. Resistance is at $49.50, a break above which could confirm the extension of the uptrend from $43.08.

Signals are a bit mixed on the daily chart. Oil has cleared a resistance at $47.41. It is supposed to rise towards $51.02. However, the bulls seem to be unconfident in pushing the price towards this level.

The small candlesticks forming over the past few days represent a hesitation of the market. This could probably due to an insufficient correction.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.