AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.09%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
CHCC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.44%)
DCL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
DGKC 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
EFERT 61.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
HASCOL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HBL 134.30 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (2.55%)
HUBC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
JSCL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
MLCF 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.05%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.66%)
POWER 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.64%)
PPL 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
SNGP 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
STPL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.28%)
TRG 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.41%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,418 Increased By ▲ 10.21 (0.23%)
BR30 22,248 Decreased By ▼ -27.79 (-0.12%)
KSE100 42,326 Increased By ▲ 121.81 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,692 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.01%)
Oil rises on vaccine rollout, concern on Iraq oilfield attack

  • "While the wells were small, it has raised concerns of further disruptions," ANZ Research said in a note.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

MELBOURNE: Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by a COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Britain and the imminent approval of a vaccine in the United States, which could spur a rebound in fuel demand, despite a large build in US crude stocks last week.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.5%, to $45.75 a barrel at 0200 GMT, while Brent crude futures climbed 21 cents, or 0.4%, to $49.07 a barrel. Prices were little changed overnight.

"Optimism over the vaccine prevails and continues to limit any serious downside action," Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

Vaccinations could start as soon as this weekend in the United States, with a panel of advisers to meet on Thursday to discuss whether to recommend to the Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Canada approved its first COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and said inoculations would start next week.

Oil prices were also supported by some nervousness after two wells at a small oilfield in northern Iraq were set ablaze in what the government called a "terrorist attack", though production was not affected.

"While the wells were small, it has raised concerns of further disruptions," ANZ Research said in a note.

Analysts were surprised that the market had shrugged off an unexpectedly large build in US crude stocks in government data released on Wednesday, largely due to a plunge in US crude exports to their lowest since 2018.

Crude inventories rose by 15.2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 4, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million -barrel drop.

