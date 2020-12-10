Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom on Wednesday after Indian forces opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a tweet, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG IDPR) said that India violated the ceasefire agreement in Khuiratta Sector along the LoC. During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof embraced martyrdom.

The DG ISPR further said Pakistani forces gave a befitting response which resulted in heavy losses two Indian troops in men and material.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. More than 2840 ceasefire violations have been committed this year by India resulting in several injuries and deaths of innocent civilians.

Pakistan has called on India to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.