AVN 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
CHCC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
DCL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
DGKC 108.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.26%)
EFERT 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
HASCOL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.2%)
HBL 133.80 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.17%)
HUBC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
JSCL 28.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
MLCF 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.98%)
OGDC 101.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
PIOC 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.64%)
PPL 89.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PSO 199.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
STPL 19.77 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (5.38%)
TRG 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.15%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,416 Increased By ▲ 8.31 (0.19%)
BR30 22,201 Decreased By ▼ -73.89 (-0.33%)
KSE100 42,314 Increased By ▲ 110.15 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,695 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

  • The three companies are vying for future contracts to build the moon landers under NASA's Artemis program, which calls for a series of human lunar explorations within the next decade.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: SpaceX's Starship prototype exploded while attempting to land on Wednesday after an otherwise successful test launch from the company's rocket facility in Boca Chica, Texas, live video of the flight showed.

The Starship rocket destroyed in the accident was a 16-story-tall prototype for the heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

The self-guided rocket blew up as it touched down on a landing pad following a controlled descent. The test flight had been intended to reach an altitude of 41,000 feet, propelled by three of SpaceX's newly developed Raptor engines for the first time.

But the company left unclear whether the rocket had flown that high.

Musk said in a tweet immediately following the landing mishap that the rocket's "fuel header tank pressure was low" during descent, "causing touchdown velocity to be high."

He added that SpaceX had obtained "all the data we needed" from the test and hailed the rocket's ascent phase a success. SpaceX made its first attempt to launch Starship on Tuesday, but a problem with its Raptor engines forced an automatic abort just one second before liftoff.

The complete Starship rocket, which will stand 394-feet (120.09 meters) tall when mated with its super-heavy first-stage booster, is the company's next-generation fully reusable launch vehicle - the center of Musk's ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.

NASA awarded SpaceX $135 million to help develop Starship, alongside competing vehicles from rival ventures Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, and Leidos-owned Dynetcis.

The three companies are vying for future contracts to build the moon landers under NASA's Artemis program, which calls for a series of human lunar explorations within the next decade.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has been buying up residential properties in the Boca Chica village situated just north of the US-Mexico border in southeastern Texas to make room for his expanding Starship facilities, which Musk envisions as a future "gateway to Mars."

Musk has faced resistance from Boca Chica residents unwilling to sell their homes.

SpaceX's Starship Elon Musk' Starship rocket

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Cabinet committees to be reconstituted?

PM hails Biden's declared intent to target dirty money

Fitch says upgrades of major economies unlikely in 2021

Federal, provincial govts & autonomous bodies: Re-lending of loans at actual borrowing costs proposed

'Profit on debt': Overseas Pakistanis required to produce tax exemption certificate

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters