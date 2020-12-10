Copper dips on firm dollar, US stimulus doubts; aluminium shimmers

Copper prices dipped on Thursday as investors tempered expectations for another coronavirus US stimulus deal and as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals less attractive to buyers, though supply concerns supported aluminium.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.5% to $7,683.50 a tonne by 0220 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.4% to 56,890 yuan ($8,691.87) a tonne.

Sentiment soured after the US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a one-week extension of federal government funding to give more time for talks about the economic stimulus package.

The only LME gainer, aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,039.50 a tonne while the Shanghai benchmark jumped 1.5% to 16,235 yuan a tonne.