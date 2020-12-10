Business & Finance
Indonesia retail sales fall nearly 15% y/y in October
- Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products contracted in October, after recording positive growth a month earlier, while a drop in sales of communication equipment accelerated
10 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: Retail sales in Indonesia dropped 14.9% on a yearly basis in October, the biggest fall since June and after an 8.7% fall in September, according to a central bank survey released on Thursday.
Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products contracted in October, after recording positive growth a month earlier, while a drop in sales of communication equipment accelerated, the survey showed.
The survey estimated an even deeper slump in retail sales of 15.7% in November.
