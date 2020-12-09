IMF's Georgieva says sees Fund debt freeze for poor countries extended through 2021

World
09 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that she expects an IMF program that freezes payments on IMF debt from the poorest countries to be extended through the end of 2021.
Georgieva made the comments during an IMF forum on the COVID-19 crisis in developing countries, where she also said that the best value spending that countries could make in the crisis are investments to accelerate the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.
