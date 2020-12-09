AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TAP pipeline explores feasibility of blending hydrogen

  • Technical study on hydrogen blending has kicked off.
  • Hope to have first assessment end June.
  • TAP set to pump first Azeri gas to Italy end of year.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

MILAN: Developers of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) have started feasibility studies on blending hydrogen with the natural gas the pipeline will bring in from Azerbaijan, the TAP head said.

"The company has kicked off a technical study and we hope to be in a position to make a first assessment by the end of June next year," TAP managing director Luca Schieppati told Reuters on Wednesday.

TAP is the final leg of a $40 billion project named the Southern Gas Corridor, which will carry 10 billion cubic metres of gas per year from the giant Shah Deniz field into Europe.

The pipeline, already commercially operative, is set to start pumping its first gas into Italy at the end of this year.

Schieppati said any commitment on hydrogen blending could come in tandem with a decision, expected in July 2021, on the possible doubling of the infrastructure's gas capacity.

Hydrogen is seen as an energy source that could partly replace natural gas in future, helping to cut emissions provided it is produced using renewable power and is therefore carbon-free.

TAP shareholders include BP, Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Snam , Fluxys, Enagás and Axpo.

Many gas grid companies around the world are committing to a wider use of hydrogen as a way to extend the long-term life of their infrastructure because of increasing requirements to move away from fossil fuel, such as gas.

Snam, Europe's biggest gas pipeline operator, has been experimenting with a 10% mix of hydrogen in part of its gas network and has said 70% of its grid is "hydrogen ready".

Earlier this year it reached a deal with SOCAR to study the possible use of renewable gases for delivery through the Southern Gas Corridor.

TAP pipeline Trans Adriatic Pipeline

TAP pipeline explores feasibility of blending hydrogen

WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management

PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari

Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President

Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM

Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax

US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters