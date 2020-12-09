AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Russian rouble steadies after rally, MOEX nears record high

  • By 1555 GMT, the rouble was little changed on the day at 73.52 against the dollar, retreating from its strongest level since Aug. 19 of 73.05 touched in the previous session.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: The rouble steadied on Wednesday after pulling back from its strongest levels since August as the finance ministry held treasury bond auctions and the MOEX stock index headed towards an all-time peak thanks to higher risk appetite globally.

The rouble has been recovering since the U.S. presidential election in early November, paring losses inflicted by fears Moscow would see new Western sanctions related to the U.S. vote, the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a political crisis in neighbouring Belarus.

By 1555 GMT, the rouble was little changed on the day at 73.52 against the dollar, retreating from its strongest level since Aug. 19 of 73.05 touched in the previous session.

The rouble looks overbought, which creates risks of downside moves, Otkritie Bank said in a note.

Other market players do not rule out a further strengthening of the rouble.

"If today sees further encouraging news on the stimulus front, demand for risk assets will remain strong. In this case, we think the rouble could firm to 73 and possibly even temporarily break through that level," Sberbank CIB said.

The finance ministry saw modest demand at two OFZ treasury bond auctions on Wednesday.

Russia uses OFZs to plug holes in the budget amid lower revenues from commodity exports and higher budget spending aimed at tackling the coronavirus crisis.

Russian banks have become prime purchasers of OFZs, but the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday told Reuters this was not hampering lending activity.

Versus the euro, the rouble was unchanged at 88.96 , far from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020 before oil prices collapsed and the coronavirus pandemic prompted wide-scale lockdowns.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.2pc at $49.41 a barrel, underpinned by positive news on COVID-19 vaccines that boosted investor optimism about a recovery in fuel demand.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.1pc at 1,379.0 points, its strongest level since early March.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was up 1.2pc to 3,219.1 points, after earlier rising to within a point of the all-time high of 3,226.89 hit in January.

