French European Affairs minister says a Brexit deal still possible
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands that he said were unacceptable if there was to be a Brexit trade deal and avoid a turbulent break-up in three weeks.
09 Dec 2020
PARIS: French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday that a Brexit deal was still possible.
"(A deal) is still possible. We are working on it", Beaune told France' Public Senat television.
