World
Little chance of a trade deal when Johnson, von der Leyen meet
- "The probability of a no-deal is increasing," the official said.
09 Dec 2020
PARIS: Britain and the European Union are so far apart in post-Brexit trade talks that there is scant likelihood of a deal when Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, a French official said.
"The probability of a no-deal is increasing," the official said.
Pakistan FO rejects 'selective' US designation on religious freedom blacklist
Little chance of a trade deal when Johnson, von der Leyen meet
WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management
PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari
Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President
Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM
Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax
US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020
Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies
More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN
Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge
Read more stories
Comments