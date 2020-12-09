AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
Pakistan

Govt not intimidated by opposition's resignations threat: Governor

  • The opposition was trying in vain to fool the people as they themselves knew that their protests and resignations politics could not end the government.
APP 09 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said the government was not intimidated by the threat of resignations by opposition parties.

The opposition was trying in vain to fool the people as they themselves knew that their protests and resignations politics could not end the government.

He said resignations would be considered only when same were handed over to the speaker of the assemblies.

He was addressing an event in connection with the violence on women and other issues organized by Women Protection Authority Punjab at a local hotel.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that if the opposition was serious then why these people did not submit their resignations to the Speaker.

They were making such moves to destabilize the government and create chaos in the country.

He said the government did not believe in politics of confrontation and suggested the opposition to avoid politics of chaos and let the country move forward.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government would not put any obstacle in the rallies of the opposition however the law would definitely come into action if anyone violated it.

There would be no compromise on the supremacy of law and order, he added.

He said the PTI government had been taking steps for the empowerment and prosperity of women as the they were being given due representation in every initiative including the Ehsaas Programme.

He said the government would ensure full implementation on laws for the elimination of all crimes including sexual violence against women and the perpetrators of violence against women could not be forgiven.

Those involved in crimes like throwing acid on women were also terrorists and such elements did not deserve any forgiveness.

The empowerment of women was necessary for making Pakistan strong, he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

