Brazil likely to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in Jan or Feb, says minister
09 Dec 2020
SAO PAULO: Brazil will "quite likely" begin vaccinations to stem the coronavirus pandemic in January or February, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said in a Wednesday interview with CNN Brasil.
Pazuello said on Tuesday that Brazil had signed a letter of intent to receive 70 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer starting in January.
