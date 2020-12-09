Sri Lankan shares hit over 3-year high on consumer staples, industrials strength

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday closed up for the 12th straight session to touch over a 3-year high, led by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The benchmark stock index closed up 0.6pc at 6,605.09. The bourse is up 7.8pc for the year so far.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index, when compared to the last full trading day, was at 599.6 million from 326.2 million in the previous session.

Browns Investments and Lanka ORIX Leasing Co were the biggest boost to the index, ending up 23.3pc and 5.0pc, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 889.3 million rupees ($4.79 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.6 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:16 GMT, 0.27pc higher for the day compared to last session's close of 186.1, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.37pc so far this year.

Equity market turnover was 5.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.