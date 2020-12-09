World
UK's Johnson says 'a good deal' still possible with EU
- "A good deal is still there to be done. I look forward to discussing it with Commissioner von der Leyen tonight," he told parliament.
09 Dec 2020
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said a post-Brexit deal was still possible, as he prepared to head to Brussels to meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
"A good deal is still there to be done. I look forward to discussing it with Commissioner von der Leyen tonight," he told parliament.
