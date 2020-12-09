World
Russia reports 26,190 new coronavirus cases, 559 deaths
09 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday reported 26,190 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,145 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,541,199 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 559 had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 44,718.
