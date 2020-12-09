AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
Indonesia polls go smoothly despite virus warnings

  • The archipelago of nearly 270 million -- the world's third-biggest democracy and fourth most-populous nation -- delayed the vote originally set for September as it struggled to contain soaring virus cases.
AFP 09 Dec 2020

JAKARTA: Millions of Indonesians went to the polls Wednesday in regional elections held despite warnings of a possible spike in coronavirus infections, as early results suggested the president's son and son-in-law won public office for the first time.

From the capital Jakarta to the holiday island of Bali, polling station staff in full protective gear enforced social distancing and took voter temperatures before polls closed at 1 pm. Abdul Rahman Wahab, 24, admitted he was nervous about voting on Sulawesi island.

"Health is my priority for sure, but voting is also an important part of our life in a democratic country," he said. Islamist parties were looking to score big gains in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation as they ride a tide of rising religious conservatism.

In the second-biggest city Surabaya, poll workers continued a tradition of donning superhero costumes -- dressing as Spiderman and Captain America -- to lure some of more than 100 million eligible voters nationwide.

Others were tasked with taking ballot boxes into hospitals so that coronavirus patients could vote from their sickbeds.

"All polling stations were disinfected," said Suprianto, head of a polling station committee in Jakarta's Ciputat district, and like many Indonesians goes by one name.

"We made space as wide as possible to allow for social distancing. Voters were also required to wear masks. If you don't, then you won't be allowed in the polling station."

Voter Nur Oktaviani said the precautions had put her at ease. "I'm not worried," the 24-year-old told AFP. "Here, they're complying with health protocols."

