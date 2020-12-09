World
Merkel: We're seeking way to lift Poland and Hungary's EU veto
- Warsaw and Budapest, both under EU scrutiny for undermining judicial and media independence, are blocking the budget and the EU's recovery fund.
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the European Union was looking for a way to lift Hungary and Poland's veto of the European Union's budget while maintaining the rule of law mechanism.
Warsaw and Budapest, both under EU scrutiny for undermining judicial and media independence, are blocking the budget and the EU's recovery fund because they object to making the money conditional on respect for the rule of law and democratic norms.
