Even with vaccine, Merkel doesn't see major suppression of pandemic in Q1
09 Dec 2020
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that authorities in Europe's largest economy would not be able to provide coronavirus vaccines to enough people in the first quarter of 2021 to cause a big change in the pandemic's course.
She told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that it would, however, be possible to slash the number of deaths.
She also stressed she would take all possible steps to keep schools and nurseries open.
