US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

  • Google announced its annual year in search for Pakistan offering perspective on what were some of the burning topics in users’ minds
  • Turkish and local celebrities, Indian dramas and cellphones were also among top trending on search giant
Fahad Zulfikar 09 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Google has released its customary list of top trending searches of 2020 in various categories, continuing its annual reflection on some of the year’s most searchable moments, the search giant stated.

As per details, google announced its annual year in search for Pakistan offering perspective on what were some of the burning topics in users’ minds. The annual google roundup reveals the top trending results for a number of categories including people, movies and TV shows.

In the overall trending searches in Pakistan, sports, coronavirus pandemic, google Classroom and US Election 2020 were the most searched on the search site.

Trending people

In the category of trending people searches human rights activist Marvi Sarmad topped the list while film actress Uzma Khan and US President-elect Joe Biden also succeeded to make their way among top trends. Besides, Turkish actress Esra Bilgic and social media celebrity Hareem Shah were also the most favourite individuals in Pakistan on the search giant. Falak Shabbir, Minahil Malik, Asim Azhar and Sarah Khan were also the most favourite personalities on search giant in Pakistan.

Trending TV searches

Turkish Dramas Ertugrul and Kurulus: Osman were the most searched apart from local TV programme Ehd-e-Wafa. Indian dramas Mere Paas Tum Ho, Bigg Boss 14, Mirzapur, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Deewangi and Joker were also amongst the top searches. Netflix series Money Heist was also among the top searches on google.

Coronavirus

In the category of coronavirus, the trending searches include Thank You coronavirus helpers, coronavirus tips, worldometer and corona cases. Also popular on google were Pakistan Medical Council, Quarantine, COVID-19 symptoms of coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine.

Most popular events

Among the most trending events during the current year were US Election, Leap Day, International Women's Day, Australia fire and Beirut blast. Besides, Lahore Motorway incident, Kabbaddi World Cup, Under 19 World Cup and Lhabib vs Gaethje were also amongst the top searched events.

Trending gadgets

Huawei Y9a and Y6P, Infinix note 7 and hot 9, Vivo V20, S1, Y20 and Y51 were the top searches for people in Pakistan in gadgets category. In addition, iPhone 12 and OPPO F17 pro were also the most searched electronic gadgets on the search site.

US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

