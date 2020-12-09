Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI: Seven ships namely, Symi, Maersk Sebarok, Pacific Talent, Glovis Maple, Tiger Summer, Geo Cheng-3 and Chemtrans Arctic carrying Containers, 99,150 tonnes Coal, 7,250 tonnes Chemicals, 17,500 tonnes Palm oil and 27,995 tonnes Mogas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal, Liquid Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile another ship, Epic Bermuda carrying 3,658 tonnes LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

Berths were engaged by fourteen ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, LNG, Palm oil and Mogas respectively during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Tiger Summer and Pacific Constant sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and three more ships, oil tanker ‘Chemtrans Arctic’, gas carrier ‘Maran Gas Delphi’ and bulk cargo carrier ‘Grebe Bulker’ are expected to sail from FOTCO, PQEPT and PGPCL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 244,666 tonnes, comprising 198,771 tonnes imports cargo and 45,895 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,695 Containers (3,935 TEUs imports and 1,760 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of fourteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Josephine Maersk, Bel star, Horin Trader, Epic Bermuda and Deebal carrying Containers, Coal, Phosphoric Acid, LPG and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, EVTL, SSGC and EETL respectively on Wednesday.

While another container vessel ‘Aristomenis’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.