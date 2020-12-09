AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan decrease 12pc in 4 months of FY 2020-21

  • Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan October 2020, also decreased by 8.89 percent, from $95.054 million against the exports of $86.595 million.
APP 09 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 12.55 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $296.463 million during July-October (2020-21) against exports of $339.033 million during July-October (2019-20), showing negative growth of 12.55 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan October 2020, also decreased by 8.89 percent, from $95.054 million against the exports of $86.595 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of Afghanistan however witnessed an increased of 0.59 percent during October 2020 when compared to the exports of $86.083 million in September 2020.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 10.28 percent in four months, from $8.173 billion to $7.332 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at $33.138 million against $38.815 million last year, showing decreased of 14.62 percent in four months of this year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan during October 2020 however increased by 14.63 percent, from $13.362 million last year to $15.318 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Afghanistan also increased by 84.42 percent during October 2020 when compared to the import of $8.306 million in September 2020, the SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 3.96 percent, from $14.662 billion to $14.080 billion, according to the data.

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan decrease 12pc in 4 months of FY 2020-21

