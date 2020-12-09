AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
Pakistan

Hangor Day: Pak Navy celebrates kill of Indian Naval Ship Khukri and damaging of Kirpan

  • The remarkable naval action took place few miles southeast off ‘Diu Head’ on west coast of India.
  • The event is distinguished in the naval history as being the first successful kill by a submarine since World War II.
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Dec 2020

On the occasion of the “Hangor Day”, Pakistan Navy released a special documentary today (Wednesday) celebrating reminiscent of unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of PNS submarine during the 1971 war.

Every year, December 9 is celebrated in Pakistan Navy as Hangor Day to commemorate the historic event of sinking of Indian Navy Frigate Khukri and severely damaging another Indian Navy Ship Kirpan by Pakistan Navy submarine Hangor in the 1971 war.

On the night of 21/22 November 1971 when Indian army crossed the International Border in East Pakistan, now known as Bangladesh, HANGOR sailed with full wartime load of Torpedoes and was deployed off Bombay by 26 Nov. A defect in sea water circulating system developed which required docking of submarine to effect repairs.

The remarkable naval action took place few miles southeast off ‘Diu Head’ on west coast of India. The submarine remained underwater for a long time and successfully returned harbour on December 13, 1971 after completion of the mission.

The event is distinguished in the naval history as being the first successful kill by a submarine since World War II. It was in 1982 that HMS Conqueror of the Royal Navy sank the General Belgrano of the Argentine Navy.

In recognition of heroic act, crew of Hangor was decorated with four Sitara-e-Jurrat, six Tamgha-e-Jurrat and 16 lmtiazi Asnad.

“A symbol of bravery and resilience, PN Submarine Force is Alhamdulillah strong and determined to always strike at the enemy,” a tweet from the Pakistan Navy said.

