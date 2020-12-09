CM provides tea, facemasks to opposition’s protest camp

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has sent refreshments and face masks to opposition MPAs as a courtesy who were camped outside the Chief Minister's House in protest.

Opposition's MPAs of KP assembly pitched a tent and set up a protest camp opposite the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar to press their demand for the release of development funds and share in jobs for them.

CM House Spokesperson Furqan Kakakhel said that the government was not afraid of the opposition’s protests however, with a second wave of the COVID-19 they feared for the health of the protesting lawmakers hence distributed facemasks and tea.

The opposition benches have applauded the goodwill gestures but also demanded that they needed justice, not tea, they said.

Meanwhile, treasury bench lawmakers did not pay any attention to the protesters, with none of them stopping to even exchange greetings while on their way to the provincial assembly nearby.