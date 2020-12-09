AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
Karachi’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumps over 21 percent: NCOC

  • Karachi recorded the highest ratio of infections with 21.80 percent for second day in a row.
    • Positivity rate of coronavirus cases has jumped up to 7.78 percent in past 24 hours across Pakistan, NCOC.
BR Web Desk 09 Dec 2020

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said the positivity rate of coronavirus cases has jumped up to 7.78 percent in past 24 hours across Pakistan.

As per the data shared by the NCOC, Karachi recorded the highest ratio of infections with 21.80 percent for second day in a row, while Hyderabad stands at second with 19.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur recorded 13.16pc ratio, Rawalpindi 13.03pc, Peshawar 13.2pc, Abbottabad 11.82pc, Islamabad 6.28pc, Muzaffarabad 5.45pc, Quetta 4.15pc, Swat 4.23pc, Faisalabad 3.15pc, and Multan 2.1pc.

Furthermore, Sindh has the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio with 13.01 percent, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 10.6 percent. Azad Jammu and Kashmir 9.8pc, Balochistan 6.05, and Gilgit Baltistan 3.07pc.

About 2,498 coronavirus patients under treatment across Pakistan are said to be in critical condition.

Minister for Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar while talking to media warned that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise if health guidelines are not followed.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), to be attended by the chief ministers of all the provinces, to take stock of the present coronavirus situation.

