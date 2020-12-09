PM Khan calls for ‘inclusive development’ urges to adopt the Chinese model

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the inauguration of AirSial Airlines would benefit Pakistan as it would create a competitive environment in the local airline industry.

In his address to the Sialkot business community, during his day-long visit to Pakistan’s exports hub, the PM applauded the city’s business community for taking the initiative and realizing the needs of the city.

PM Khan said that his government was compelled to take stern action amid the coronavirus pandemic, he urged citizens to adopt the SOPs particularly wearing masks in order to successfully navigate the second wave of COVID-19.

He said that back in the 1960s Pakistan was among the fastest country adopting industrialization, however, the later government’s anti-business policy affected the pace. PM Khan said that his government is the first which has introduced pro-business policies by facilitating industries and improving the ease of doing business.

PM Khan said that the government’s priority is to reduce the poverty level and pay special attention to backward areas, including GB, Balochistan, and areas of Punjab. The PM called for an ‘inclusive development’ and was of the view to adopt the Chinese model, which pushed millions of its citizens out of poverty.

He said that his government intends to facilitate the industrialists of Sialkot, which would not only benefit the city but the whole country.

PM Khan said that Pakistan's biggest issue is its diminishing Foreign Exchange reserves, as Pakistan imports more than its exports that balloons the Current Account Deficit, and adds pressure on PKR, which leads to inflation.

Talking about SMEs, he said that the Prime Minister Office would now look into removing all bottlenecks facing the SMEs.

PM announced that the government would establish a state of the art university in Sialkot, specializing in engineering, AI and other fields.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Air Sial Airlines during his visit in Sialkot.

During his visit to Sialkot, the Prime Minister will perform groundbreaking of various development projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program, and Technology University Sambrial.