World

IAF objects to Anil Kapoor’s ‘AK vs AK’, wants related scenes withdrawn

  • The objection from the military force came two days after the release of the trailer.
  • The movie is set to be released on December 24.
BR Web Desk 09 Dec 2020

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday raised an objection to some scenes in the movie starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap ‘AK vs AK’.

The objection from the military force came two days after the release of the trailer. The IAF in a tweet demanded Netflix to withdraw the related scenes.

The tweet stated: “The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned and the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn."

The movie is set to be released on December 24.

As per the trailer, the film pits filmmaker Anurag Kashyap against Anil Kapoor in a clash of egos.

The film's plot revolves around a kidnapping. Kashyap, a brash film director, abducts Anil Kapoor's daughter in the movie.

