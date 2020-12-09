Markets
NY cocoa may test support at $2,653
09 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: New York cocoa may test a support at $2,653 per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall to $2,466.
The contract has broken a support at $2,602, the 38.2% retracement of the uptrend from $2,247 to $2,821. It is falling towards the next support at $2,534.
A break above $2,602, now a resistance, may lead to a gain into $2,648-$2,686 range.
Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.
