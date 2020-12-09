AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,410 Increased By ▲ 23.18 (0.53%)
BR30 22,284 Increased By ▲ 175.44 (0.79%)
KSE100 42,182 Increased By ▲ 80.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,682 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Amnesty hails 'breakthrough' as UN presses Iran on 1988 massacres

  • Rights groups including Amnesty have long campaigned for justice over what they describe as the extrajudicial executions of thousands of mainly young people across Iran in 1988 just as the war with Iraq was ending.
AFP 09 Dec 2020

NICOSIA: Amnesty International on Thursday hailed as a long-awaited breakthrough a letter sent by UN experts to the Iranian government pressing for accountability over the notorious 1988 prison massacres of dissidents and warning the killings may constitute crimes against humanity.

Rights groups including Amnesty have long campaigned for justice over what they describe as the extrajudicial executions of thousands of mainly young people across Iran in 1988 just as the war with Iraq was ending.

Those killed were mainly supporters of the People's Mujahedin Organization of Iran (MEK or PMOI), a proscribed group in the country and which had backed Baghdad during the conflict.

Amnesty accuses Iran of "systematically" concealing the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the whereabouts of remains.

In September, the group of seven special UN rapporteurs privately wrote to the Iranian government to make clear they "are seriously concerned by the alleged continued refusal to disclose the fate and whereabouts" of those killed.

They urged a "thorough" and "independent" investigation as well as "accurate death certificates" to be provided to family members.

"We are concerned that the situation may amount to crimes against humanity," the UN experts said, warning that should Iran continue "to refuse to uphold its obligations" then an international investigation should be set up to shed light on what happened.

'Death commissions'

The UN in Geneva confirmed the contents of the letter which is only now being made public.

Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty's deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, hailed it as a "momentous breakthrough" that sent a message the killings can "no longer go unaddressed and unpunished".

Amnesty, which described the massacres as crimes against humanity in an 2018 report, wants the UN Human Rights Council to set up an international mechanism to investigate.

Activists say thousands were killed in the executions personally ordered by then supreme leader ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that took place without proper trials inside prisons across Iran from late July 1988. The actual number is still unclear.

The political wing of the PMOI, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), puts the figure as high as 30,000 but this is not confirmed.

The issue is one of huge sensitivity, with activists accusing officials who still hold top positions in the Iranian government.

In its 2018 report, Amnesty said officials including Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and former interior and justice minister Mostafa Pour Mohammadi took part in a so-called "death commissions" that decided the executions.

The issue has remained near taboo inside Iran although in 2016 there was huge controversy when an audio clip was released of a purported meeting between the ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri, then Khomeini's designated successor, and the officials on a "death commission".

Amnesty International People's Mujahedin Organization

Amnesty hails 'breakthrough' as UN presses Iran on 1988 massacres

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters