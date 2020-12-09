AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,408 Increased By ▲ 21.76 (0.5%)
BR30 22,278 Increased By ▲ 169.84 (0.77%)
KSE100 42,175 Increased By ▲ 73.21 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,679 Increased By ▲ 45.62 (0.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PM inaugurates AirSial, Pakistan’s third private airline

  • Just days ago, this Pakistani airline received its second aircraft, Airbus A320, at Sialkot Airport. The airline’s initial operations will rely on three Airbus A320-200s, which the airline has leased from AerCap, Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant. It
Ali Ahmed 09 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Air Sial Airlines during his day long visit in Sialkot on Wednesday.

During his visit to the country's sports goods manufacturing hub, the Prime Minister will perform groundbreaking of various development projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program, and Technology University Sambrial.

Parliamentarians belonging to Sialkot, PTI members and prominent business personalities of the area will call on the Prime Minister.

He will also attend as chief guest a cheque distribution ceremony under Kamyab Jawan Program and also address there.

It is pertinent to mention that AirSial is Pakistan’s third private airline launched by Sialkot’s business community.

Just days ago, this Pakistani airline received its second aircraft, Airbus A320, at Sialkot Airport. The airline’s initial operations will rely on three Airbus A320-200s, which the airline has leased from AerCap, Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant. It

The airlines will initially begin operations with regular flights between Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot and Peshawar. The airline hopes to embark on the international journey in two years with the Middle East as the first region and UAE the most preferred choice for airline’s first overseas service, aviation experts say.

Apart from this, the PM will announce a Rs17billion development package for the city.

Imran Khan sialkot airsial

PM inaugurates AirSial, Pakistan’s third private airline

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters