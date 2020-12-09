PM inaugurates AirSial, Pakistan’s third private airline

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Air Sial Airlines during his day long visit in Sialkot on Wednesday.

During his visit to the country's sports goods manufacturing hub, the Prime Minister will perform groundbreaking of various development projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program, and Technology University Sambrial.

Parliamentarians belonging to Sialkot, PTI members and prominent business personalities of the area will call on the Prime Minister.

He will also attend as chief guest a cheque distribution ceremony under Kamyab Jawan Program and also address there.

It is pertinent to mention that AirSial is Pakistan’s third private airline launched by Sialkot’s business community.

Just days ago, this Pakistani airline received its second aircraft, Airbus A320, at Sialkot Airport. The airline’s initial operations will rely on three Airbus A320-200s, which the airline has leased from AerCap, Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant. It

The airlines will initially begin operations with regular flights between Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot and Peshawar. The airline hopes to embark on the international journey in two years with the Middle East as the first region and UAE the most preferred choice for airline’s first overseas service, aviation experts say.

Apart from this, the PM will announce a Rs17billion development package for the city.