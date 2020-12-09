AVN 77.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.14%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
DGKC 108.25 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.02%)
EFERT 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
EPCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
HBL 130.86 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.19%)
HUBC 84.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.29%)
OGDC 101.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.72%)
PAEL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.42%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.54%)
SNGP 44.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.02 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.8%)
UNITY 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
BR100 4,409 Increased By ▲ 22.54 (0.51%)
BR30 22,276 Increased By ▲ 167.63 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,209 Increased By ▲ 107.11 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,677 Increased By ▲ 43.41 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kim's sister slams South Korean minister over coronavirus

  • In June, Pyongyang blew up a liaison office with the South on its side of the border -- paid for by Seoul -- saying it had no interest in talks.
AFP 09 Dec 2020

SEOUL: The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has slammed the South's foreign minister as "impudent" for casting doubt over Pyongyang's claim that the country has no coronavirus cases, state media reported Wednesday.

Nuclear-armed Pyongyang closed its borders in January, sealing itself off from the outside world in an effort to avoid contamination, and has long insisted that it has had no cases.

Kim himself reiterated the claim at a huge military parade in October.

Experts suggest it is unlikely, given that the virus first emerged in neighbouring China, its main provider of trade and aid.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told a forum in Bahrain on Saturday that it was "hard to believe" that the North had no coronavirus cases, adding that Pyongyang had been unresponsive to Seoul's offers to help tackle the disease.

The pandemic "in fact has made North Korea more North Korea -- ie more closed, very top-down decision-making process where there is very little debate on their measures dealing with Covid-19", Kang said.

"All signs are that the regime is very intensely focused on controlling the disease that they say they don't have."

Kim Yo Jong, sister and key adviser to the North Korean leader, condemned Kang in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday, calling her comments "impudent" and accusing her of seeking to worsen the already strained inter-Korean relationship.

"It can be seen from the reckless remarks made by her without any consideration of the consequences that she is too eager to further chill the frozen relations between the north and south of Korea," Kim said.

"We will never forget her words and she might have to pay dearly for it."

The statement came with discussions between Pyongyang and both Washington and Seoul at a standstill following the collapse of the 2019 Hanoi summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump over what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

In June, Pyongyang blew up a liaison office with the South on its side of the border -- paid for by Seoul -- saying it had no interest in talks.

The North also has yet to comment on the election of Joe Biden as US president, nor has its state media reported the result. Biden has previously characterised Kim Jong Un as a "thug".

Kim Yo Jong's statement came with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who has led denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang under the Trump administration, currently on a visit to Seoul.

Kim Jong Un coronavirus cases

Kim's sister slams South Korean minister over coronavirus

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters