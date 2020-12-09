AVN 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.87%)
Pakistan

LHC directs authorities to submit five-year record of Toshakhana auctions

  • The court issued instructions to submit the record by the next hearing on December 13
  • LHC had restrained the federal government from auctioning precious gifts in the Toshakhana till further orders
Fahad Zulfikar 09 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the federal authorities to submit a complete record of auctions of Toshakhana gifts held over the past five years, local media reported on Wednesday.

The court directed them to submit the record by the next hearing on December 13.

In previous hearing, the LHC restrained the federal government from auctioning precious gifts in the Toshakhana (gift depository) of the Cabinet Division till further orders.

The state counsel told the court that the auction is held in line with the relevant laws. However, the petitioner claimed that the auction is not advertised and only bureaucrats are informed of the auction in violation of laws.

He said the Toshakhana stores gifts given to the president, prime minister and ministers by foreign heads of states and dignitaries as a goodwill gesture but the government auctions them without following any legal procedure.

He lamented the federal authorities write letters to officials instead of inviting the public to participate in the auction to keep the auction process under wraps.

