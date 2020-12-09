Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

The Rawalpindi administration has decided to impose a smart lockdown in several more areas in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur following an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

According to notification by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 19 areas in Rawalpindi and three in Bahawalpur will be sealed from today, Samaa reported. The areas to go under lockdown include Rahim Town, Muslim Town, Gulshan Adiala, Shakrial, Asif Colony, Daryabad, Gawalmandi, Qasimabad, Sadiq Colony, Dhok Naju, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Waris Khan, Gulistan Colony and others.

During the lockdown, Hospitals, medical stores and clinics will remain open for 24 hours a day throughout the week, while milk and meat shops will be allowed to operate from 7am to 7pm.

Meanwhile, grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps have been allowed to operate from 9am to 7pm throughout the week.

On Tuesday, the Lahore district administration enforced a smart lockdown in 55 localities of the city. Controlled entry and exit has been enforced at Lahore's Data Gunj Baksh Town, Shalimar Town, Samnabad Town, Aziz Bhatti Town and Allama Iqbal Town.

The lockdown will remain in place till December 21. In the last 24 hours, Punjab has reported 613 new cases and 21 deaths. Punjab's COVID-19 tally has jumped to 124,804 while the death toll has reached 3,242.