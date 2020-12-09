AVN 77.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.14%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
DGKC 108.25 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.02%)
EFERT 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
EPCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
HBL 130.86 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.19%)
HUBC 84.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.29%)
OGDC 101.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.72%)
PAEL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.42%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.54%)
SNGP 44.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.02 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.8%)
UNITY 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
BR100 4,409 Increased By ▲ 22.54 (0.51%)
BR30 22,276 Increased By ▲ 167.63 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,209 Increased By ▲ 107.11 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,677 Increased By ▲ 43.41 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

  • "The analysis also shows the vaccine to have 99 percent seroconversion rate of neutralising antibody and 100 percent effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease.
AFP 09 Dec 2020

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday officially registered the coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm, saying it was 86 percent effective according to analysis of third-phase trials.

The health ministry "has announced the official registration" of the vaccine, state news agency WAM said, without elaborating on how it would now be used.

The vaccine has been undergoing third-phase trials in the Emirates since July, and it was approved for emergency use for healthcare workers in September.

"The announcement is a significant vote of confidence by the UAE's health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine," WAM said.

UAE health officials have reviewed Sinopharm's interim analysis of the third-phase trials which shows it is 86 percent effective against coronavirus, the report said.

"The analysis also shows the vaccine to have 99 percent seroconversion rate of neutralising antibody and 100 percent effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease.

"Furthermore, the analysis shows no serious safety concerns." Two vaccines have undergone third-phase trials in the UAE, the Sinopharm project and Russia's Sputnik-V, named after the Soviet-era satellite.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in November that he had received an experimental coronavirus vaccine, joining other top UAE officials to take part in the trials.

United Arab Emirates coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm vaccine UAE Health

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters