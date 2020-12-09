AVN 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.87%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.16%)
EFERT 61.29 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
HUBC 84.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.93%)
MLCF 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.48%)
OGDC 101.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.79%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.42%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.49%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.05 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.85%)
UNITY 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
BR100 4,410 Increased By ▲ 23.08 (0.53%)
BR30 22,267 Increased By ▲ 158.82 (0.72%)
KSE100 42,203 Increased By ▲ 101.57 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,677 Increased By ▲ 43.34 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher after US rallies

  • Airlines were also higher with Japan Airlines growing 2.64 percent to 1,982 yen and ANA Holdings jumping 3.05 percent to 2,381 yen.
AFP 09 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from Wall Street records fuelled by progress in the race to produce coronavirus vaccines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.33 percent or 350.86 points, snapping a three-day losing streak, to end at 26,817.94, while the broader Topix index rose 1.17 percent, or 20.61 points, to 1,779.42.

"Tokyo stocks rose following gains by the three major US indexes, and positive figures for domestic machinery orders," Okasan Online Securities said.

"They continued to climb on hopes that the economy will return to normal thanks to coronavirus vaccines."

In US trading, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at all-time highs, with the S&P 500 up 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index up 0.5 percent.

The Dow advanced 0.4 percent to close at 30,173.88.

Sentiment has been boosted by major vaccine announcements that have lifted confidence about the potential for a strong economic recovery next year.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective, raising expectations it is poised to grant emergency approval.

Also Tuesday, AstraZeneca became the first Covid-19 vaccine-maker to publish final-stage clinical trial data in a scientific journal, confirming that its vaccine works in 70 percent of cases.

And Britain became the first Western country to start a mass coronavirus vaccination campaign, with a 90-year-old woman receiving the initial jab.

A higher-than-expected figure in Japan's machinery orders in October -- a 17.1 percent rise from the previous month -- is also supporting the market, analysts said.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group jumped 5.56 percent to 7,489 yen after Bloomberg reported the firm was considering going private by gradually buying back outstanding shares.

Toyota climbed 2.08 percent to 7,349 yen following a report the automaker plans to invest $2 billion in electric cars in Indonesia over five years.

Its rivals Nissan soared 6.76 percent to 574.1 yen and Honda advanced 1.45 percent to 3,128 yen.

Airlines were also higher with Japan Airlines growing 2.64 percent to 1,982 yen and ANA Holdings jumping 3.05 percent to 2,381 yen.

The dollar fetched 104.15 yen in Asian trade against 104.16 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Tokyo stocks SoftBank Group

Tokyo stocks close higher after US rallies

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters