AVN 77.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.82%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 138.10 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.21%)
DCL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 108.55 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.3%)
EFERT 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
HBL 130.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.12%)
HUBC 84.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.62%)
JSCL 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.62%)
MLCF 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.36%)
OGDC 100.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.32%)
PAEL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.49 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.08%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.85%)
PPL 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PSO 199.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.62%)
SNGP 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.79%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.08 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.89%)
UNITY 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By ▲ 19.43 (0.44%)
BR30 22,241 Increased By ▲ 132.36 (0.6%)
KSE100 42,193 Increased By ▲ 91.55 (0.22%)
KSE30 17,671 Increased By ▲ 38.15 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ethiopia says UN team shot at in Tigray after defying checkpoints

  • The UN security team was seeking access to the Shimelba camp for Eritrean refugees when they were fired at on Sunday. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said there were four people in the UN team assessing roads in the area for aid deliveries.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

ADDIS ABABA: A United Nations team visiting refugees in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region had failed to stop at two checkpoints when it was shot at over the weekend, the government said on Tuesday, proclaiming it did not need a "baby-sitter".

The UN security team was seeking access to the Shimelba camp for Eritrean refugees when they were fired at on Sunday. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said there were four people in the UN team assessing roads in the area for aid deliveries.

"These are alarming reports and we are engaging at the highest level with the federal government to express our concern and avoid any such incidents in the future," said Dujarric, adding that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had spoken with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday.

Abiy's army has battled the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the northern region since Nov. 4.

Thousands are feared dead and the UN estimates that more than 950,000 people have been displaced by the conflict, around 50,000 of them into neighbouring Sudan. The Ethiopian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the UN estimate.

Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the Ethiopian government's task force for Tigray, told reporters that the UN team passed through two checkpoints without stopping while driving hastily to an unauthorized area.

"When they were about to break the third one, they were shot at and detained," he said.

Two diplomatic sources told Reuters the UN team encountered uniformed Eritrean troops, though both Ethiopia and Eritrea have denied any incursion over the border by President Isaias Afwerki's military.

Abiy and Afwerki signed a peace pact ending two decades of hostilities in 2018 and now regard the TPLF as a mutual foe.

Ethiopia's army has captured the regional capital Mekelle and declared victory, but TPLF leaders say they are fighting back on various fronts around the highland city.

"There are a few remnants of the militia or special forces not yet controlled ... kind of hooligans, outlaws," Redwan said.

ETHIOPIA: 'WE CALL THE SHOTS'

Most communications in Tigray are down and access to the area is severely restricted, making it hard to verify either side's statements. It was not immediately possible to reach the TPLF for comment on the latest government statements.

The United Nations and aid agencies are pressing for safe access to Tigray, which is home to more than 5 million people and where 600,000 relied on food aid even before the conflict.

"The agreement we entered with the UN was in the belief that the UN would coordinate with us but the government would call the shots," Redwan said, emphasizing that Ethiopia was capable of helping its own people.

He also said the government would investigate any reports of atrocities or mass killings and allow independent probes if needed. "Ethiopia is being run by a strong functional government," he added. "It doesn't need a babysitter."

Dujarric told reporters in New York that talks on aid access were continuing with the Ethiopian government.

"Are we getting unfettered, clear, humanitarian access at this point - no," said Dujarric. In Mekelle, a doctor reached by Reuters said the hospital where he works was "totally non-functional" due to lack of electricity, fuel for generators, oxygen and medical supplies.

Medics were unable to perform emergency surgery or effectively treat patients for problems such as childbirth complications and diabetes.

"Patients are dying outside and inside the hospital," he wrote in a message, saying that he was aware of three women who died after delivering babies at home and an infant on a ventilator who died because there was no oxygen.

Ethiopian federal troops were inside the hospital and have not intimidated medical staff or looted, the doctor added.

'PEOPLE CAN NO LONGER WAIT'

The government has said it was delivering aid in areas that it controlled, but relief agencies are increasingly frustrated at the difficult access to Tigray.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said it had waited weeks for clearance to deliver food, shelters and other essentials.

"These people can no longer be made to wait. Aid must not be left at a standstill."

Antonio Guterres UNITED NATIONS UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric Tigray People's Liberation Front Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia says UN team shot at in Tigray after defying checkpoints

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters