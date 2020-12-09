AVN 78.18 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.55%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.14%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
DGKC 108.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.44%)
EFERT 61.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
HASCOL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.83%)
HBL 130.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.25%)
HUBC 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.65%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.92 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.56%)
OGDC 101.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.6%)
PAEL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
PIOC 94.49 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.08%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.85%)
PPL 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 199.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.11 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.92%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.69%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
BR100 4,412 Increased By ▲ 25.81 (0.59%)
BR30 22,259 Increased By ▲ 150.5 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,230 Increased By ▲ 128.33 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,688 Increased By ▲ 54.68 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Joby Aviation takes over Uber's air taxi business, Elevate

  • Uber on Monday announced the sale of its self-driving unit to autonomous vehicle startup Aurora in a move it said would accelerate the ride-sharing company's goal to achieve profitability.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

Joby Aviation, an electric passenger aircraft developer, said on Tuesday it would take over Uber Technologies Inc's flying taxi unit, Elevate, the second cash-burning business the ride-hailing company has sold off in two days.

Joby did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said Uber had also agreed to invest a further $75 million in the Santa Cruz, California-based company, bringing its total investment to $125 million. Joby has raised more than $720 million in funding since it was founded in 2009, most of it from Toyota Motor Corp.

Uber on Monday announced the sale of its self-driving unit to autonomous vehicle startup Aurora in a move it said would accelerate the ride-sharing company's goal to achieve profitability.

Uber has promised investors to achieve profitability on a basis of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the end of 2021. During the last quarter, Uber reported a $625 million adjusted EBITDA loss.

The company has said it would focus on its core ride-hailing and food delivery platforms to achieve profitability and implemented stringent cost cutting measures, including large rounds of layoffs.

While losses at Uber's self-driving, Elevate and other technology programs had slightly narrowed this year, the company still reported a third quarter $104 million adjusted EBITDA loss for the segment.

Elevate began in 2016 and its team until earlier this year promised the launch of flying taxi services in Los Angeles, Dallas and Melbourne in 2023.

Uber and Joby on Tuesday said they would each integrate the other company's services into their own app to allow customers to book seamless ground and air transportation in the future.

Uber in January announced it had partnered with South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co to develop electric air taxis as part of its Elevate program.

Hyundai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

uber Joby Aviation Santa Cruz Toyota Motor Corp EBITDA

Joby Aviation takes over Uber's air taxi business, Elevate

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters