AVN 78.18 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.55%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.14%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
DGKC 108.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.44%)
EFERT 61.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
HASCOL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.83%)
HBL 130.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.25%)
HUBC 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.65%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.92 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.56%)
OGDC 101.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.6%)
PAEL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
PIOC 94.49 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.08%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.85%)
PPL 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 199.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.11 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.92%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.69%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
BR100 4,412 Increased By ▲ 25.81 (0.59%)
BR30 22,259 Increased By ▲ 150.5 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,230 Increased By ▲ 128.33 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,688 Increased By ▲ 54.68 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi

  • His game was perhaps best summed up when, into the final 10 minutes with his team comfortably leading, Ronaldo tracked back and dispossessed Messi inside the Juve box before leading the charge on a counter-attack.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

BARCELONA: When the Champions League draw put Barcelona and Juventus in the same group, soccer fans all over the world eagerly awaited the prospect of watching Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo again.

The two had not faced each other since the Portuguese swapped Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018.

The fans, however, had to wait when the two men were denied a reunion in Turin in October, as Ronaldo missed Barca's 2-0 victory after a positive COVID-19 test.

So all eyes were on the duo on Tuesday, with Ronaldo healthy again and raring to go, and it was the Portuguese who emphatically came out on top, scoring two penalties as Juve triumphed 3-0 to claim top spot in Group G.

A constant thorn in the Catalans' side while in Spain with Real, the 35-year-old Ronaldo scored two penalties to take his goal tally against Barca to an extraordinary 20 in 31 games.

It was not just his goal-scoring contribution that caught the eye. From the off, he looked much quicker than the Barca backline despite their significant age gap.

His game was perhaps best summed up when, into the final 10 minutes with his team comfortably leading, Ronaldo tracked back and dispossessed Messi inside the Juve box before leading the charge on a counter-attack.

The Argentine fought valiantly in what always looked to be a losing battle but at times he appeared alone in a disjointed attack.

He tested Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon a number of times from distance but never looked like finding the back of the net on a night that very much belonged to his old foe.

Real Madrid Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Barcelona Lionel Messi COVID19 Catalans Gianluigi Buffon

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters