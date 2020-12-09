AVN 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1%)
PM to inaugurate AirSial Airlines today

  • During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate AirSial Airline, the country's third private airline, and other development projects besides meeting political, social and business community members in the city.
Ali Ahmed 09 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the AirSial Airline during his visit to Sialkot on Wednesday (today) at the invitation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate AirSial Airline, the country's third private airline, and other development projects besides meeting political, social and business community members in the city.

As per details, the launch will be held in a special ceremony at Sialkot International Airport. The Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javed said that the Sialkot exporters had established their own private airline f their own resources.

Days ago, AirSial Limited announced the delivery of its first Airbus A320 on 29th Nov 2020. AirSial is inducting three Airbus A320 aircraft out of which the remaining two would be arriving in the coming few days. All three aircraft are leased from AerCap - the biggest aircraft leasing company in the world.

AirSial plans to commence its operations from Mid-December 2020 across 5 cities of Pakistan Karachi, Sialkot, Islamabad, Lahore & Peshawar. Three daily flights from Karachi to Lahore & Islamabad along with three weekly flights to Sialkot and four weekly flights to Peshawar are in the plan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar will also accompany the Prime Minister.

