Business & Finance
Australia banking regulator proposes changes to credit risk standards
- The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said the revisions it is looking to make are not major but are required if the government's proposed credit reforms pass.
09 Dec 2020
Australia's banking regulator said on Wednesday it was looking at changes to credit risk standards, including requiring banks to look into a borrower's ability to repay without difficulties.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said the revisions it is looking to make are not major but are required if the government's proposed credit reforms pass.
If the government proposals - which would no longer subject banks to responsible lending obligations - do not pass, then the APRA said its revisions would not be taken forward.
PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens
Australia banking regulator proposes changes to credit risk standards
US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat
IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway
With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases
FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears
Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News
Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed
Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen
Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC
Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended
Read more stories
Comments