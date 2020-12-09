Australia banking regulator proposes changes to credit risk standards

Australia's banking regulator said on Wednesday it was looking at changes to credit risk standards, including requiring banks to look into a borrower's ability to repay without difficulties.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said the revisions it is looking to make are not major but are required if the government's proposed credit reforms pass.

If the government proposals - which would no longer subject banks to responsible lending obligations - do not pass, then the APRA said its revisions would not be taken forward.