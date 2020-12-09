Transit to Afghanistan: ‘Strategic Endeavor’ carrying fertilizer arrives at Gwadar Port

As part of coordinated efforts between Pakistan Customs with the Ministries of Commerce and Maritime, a cargo ship “Strategic Endeavor” containing 22000 tons of fertilizer arrived at Gwadar Port for transit to Afghanistan after being loaded on bonded trucks instead of containerized cargo.

As per the Customs, this new initiative taken by Pakistan Customs provides a rare business opportunity generating employment for logistics companies and labor services and promoting trade facilitation.

This shall play a vital role in the regional maritime connectivity for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), transit and transshipment for the rest of the countries in region along with ensuring national security and boosting Pakistan’s economy.

Pakistan Customs in a statement said that it is proud to spearhead the national cause with the support of armed forces and other security agencies making Gwadar Port fully operational along with reducing transit cost due to N-85 for transit/transshipment consignments.