AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.32%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
CHCC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.4%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 108.22 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.99%)
EFERT 61.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.11%)
EPCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
HASCOL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
HUBC 84.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
JSCL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
KAPCO 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.79%)
MLCF 41.83 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.33%)
OGDC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.75%)
PAEL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
PPL 89.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 200.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.07%)
SNGP 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.17 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.01%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By ▲ 26.66 (0.61%)
BR30 22,273 Increased By ▲ 164.79 (0.75%)
KSE100 42,263 Increased By ▲ 160.84 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,700 Increased By ▲ 66.93 (0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple launches $549 new AirPods Max to boost holiday sales; delivery times face delays

  • The AirPods Max model will compete with high-end headphones such as Bose’s Noise Cancelling 700 units, which retail for $340 with holiday discounts.
  • At $549, AirPods Max headphones are more expensive than Apple’s entry-level iPhone, iPad and Watch models.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled its new AirPods Max, a set of wireless over-ear headphones, at $549 apiece, pricier than some of its other popular phone and tablet products, in a measure aimed at boosting sales over the December holiday period.

The new AirPods, which will have up to 20 hours battery life, will be shipped starting next Tuesday, Apple said. But less than 12 hours after Apple announced the products, shipping times for U.S. customers had stretched past a dozen weeks, according to review of Apple’s website, pushing arrival times well into 2021.

Because over-ear headphones create a seal around the ear, they are capable of delivering higher audio quality than in-ear devices and remain the standard form factor in professional studios. The AirPods Max model will compete with high-end headphones such as Bose’s Noise Cancelling 700 units, which retail for $340 with holiday discounts.

At $549, AirPods Max headphones are more expensive than Apple’s entry-level iPhone, iPad and Watch models. The company also said Tuesday that pricing for its base, in-ear AirPods model and AirPods Pro model would remain the same at $159 and $249, respectively.

The company said the AirPods Max contains nine microphones and two of its H1 chips, Apple’s custom-designed audio processor. The microphones help reduce wind noise on phone calls, provide noise cancellation and also adjust audio levels in real time using microphones inside the ear cups.

The company’s last quarter results showed a rise in sales in its accessories unit, even as revenue from its flagship iPhones dropped 20.7%, the steepest quarterly drop in two years. For the company’s fiscal 2020, accessories sales were up 16% at $53.8 billion, while iPhone sales were down 3% at $137.8 billion.

Apple had launched its newest iPhone range with faster 5G connectivity in October, a month later than its usual September release, due to pandemic-linked delays.

The company also said Apple Fitness+, its $10 per month fitness subscription service, will be launched on Dec. 14. Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc, which also offers virtual fitness classes, were down 2% in before-market trading.

Apple iPhone AirPods Max, wireless AirPods

Apple launches $549 new AirPods Max to boost holiday sales; delivery times face delays

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters