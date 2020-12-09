AVN 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.64%)
BOP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
CHCC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.77%)
DCL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
DGKC 108.65 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.39%)
EFERT 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.79%)
FCCL 21.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.09%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
HASCOL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.04%)
HBL 131.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 84.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.67%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.62%)
JSCL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
LOTCHEM 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.56%)
MLCF 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.63%)
OGDC 101.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.63%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
PIOC 94.98 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.6%)
POWER 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.79%)
PPL 90.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.36%)
PSO 201.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.34 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.25%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
BR100 4,422 Increased By ▲ 35.21 (0.8%)
BR30 22,273 Increased By ▲ 164.79 (0.75%)
KSE100 42,283 Increased By ▲ 180.93 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By ▲ 70.51 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil neutral in $45.11-$45.88 range

  • The range is formed by the 223.6% and the 261.8% projection levels of an uptrend from $40.57. The first round of the correction from the Dec. 4 high of $46.68 has completed.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: US oil looks neutral in a range of $45.11-$45.88 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The range is formed by the 223.6% and the 261.8% projection levels of an uptrend from $40.57. The first round of the correction from the Dec. 4 high of $46.68 has completed.

However, it is not very clear how strong the current wave b will be. It could be strong enough to travel close to $46.18 or much weaker than expected, to have ended around $45.88.

A break below $45.11 could signal the extension of the downtrend towards $44.63 while a break above $45.88 could lead to a gain to $46.18-$46.66 range.

The bias looks towards the downside on the daily chart, as oil failed to break a resistance at $46.30 again. The failure has triggered a drop towards $44.95.

US oil

US oil neutral in $45.11-$45.88 range

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters