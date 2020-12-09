Markets
Copper edges up on stimulus hopes, vaccine roll-out
Copper prices rose on Wednesday as the first coronavirus vaccine rollouts and hopes of further US stimulus measures boosted investor sentiment.
The Trump administration proposed a $916-billion pandemic relief package on Tuesday, while the United Kingdom became the first country to begin mass-vaccinating its people using a fully-tested COVID-19 shot.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $7,728.50 a tonne by 0203 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.2% to 57,150 yuan ($8,749.37) a tonne.
