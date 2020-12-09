Police issue threat-alert to PDM leaders

LAHORE: Amid security challenges and an 'expected targeted' terrorist attack, the city police have issued a threat-alert to the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) informing them of the current security situation and have asked them to personally ensure extra security in order to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion of PDM's Lahore Dec 13th anti-government rally.

According to the information, the Lahore police have informed the PDM leaders, particularly PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah and some other leaders of the PPP, about security threats to their lives and have requested them to postpone the rally.

Sources said the police have directed the PDM leaders to ensure their personal safety by using bullet proof vehicles and extra squads of personal bodyguards in case they do not want to comply with the recommendation. However, they added, police have categorically clarified to the PDM leaders that strict action would take place if they witnessed violation of the Punjab government's issued health guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the power show.

